Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 10 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Bala Jafarli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region as well as in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region from positions in Aygedzor village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Fuzuli region.