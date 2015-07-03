Armenians violated ceasefire on the frontline 77 times within a day

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 77 times within a day.

Report was itold in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.