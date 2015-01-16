Armenians violated ceasefire on frontline 51 times during a day

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 51 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy region, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Marzili, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.