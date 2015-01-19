Armenians violate ceasefire on frontline 115 times during two days

Baku. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire by using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 53 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Berkaber and Paravakar villages of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region also took fire from the positions located in Barekamavan, Dovekh and Berdavan villages of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, , Kangarli, Javahirli, Marzili, Sarijali, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

The ceasefire was violated on the frontline 62 times on previous day.