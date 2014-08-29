Armenians violate ceasefire in several directions

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian units fired the positions of Azerbaijan Armed forces located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region yesterday and tonight.

Report informs referring to the press service of the ministry, the positions of Azerbaijan Armed forces underwent fire from the positions located in Shuraabad village of Aghdam region, Gizil Oba village of Tartar and at the unnamed heights of the territory in Goranboy region.

The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.