 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violate ceasefire in several directions

    The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian units fired the positions of Azerbaijan Armed forces located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region yesterday and tonight.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the ministry, the positions of Azerbaijan Armed forces underwent fire from the positions located in Shuraabad village of Aghdam region, Gizil Oba village of Tartar and at the unnamed heights of the territory in Goranboy region.

    The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi