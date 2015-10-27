 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire during monitoring on contact line

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire again during monitoring on contact line of troops.

    Later, co-chairs met with local commanders and government representatives and held a briefing on the field.

    Despite the deterioration of the ceasefire agreement by the enemy, during the monitoring several shots were fired from automatic weapons on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

    After intervention of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs the fire was immediately stopped.

