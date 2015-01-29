Armenians violate ceasefire 87 times within a day

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia by using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades 87 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village and unnamed heights of Gazakh region and Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages and unnamed heights of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli, Hajili, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Aygepar, Chinari villages and unnamed heights of Berd region; also, Azerbaijani positions located in Garavalilar village and unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Marzili, villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.