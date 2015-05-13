Armenians violated ceasefire 85 times within a day

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 85 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shirvanli, Garagashli, Marzili, Javahirli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.