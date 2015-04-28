Armenians violated ceasefire 74 times within a day

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 74 times within a day. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region. Also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Kangarli, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.