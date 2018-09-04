Armenians violate ceasefire 73 times a day

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 73 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Munjuglu, Garalar villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Garagashly, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.