Armenians violated ceasefire 72 times within a day

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 72 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports thatç Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region and Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and Chinari village of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chayli, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.