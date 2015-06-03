Armenians violated ceasefire 72 times within a day

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 72 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region, Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region and Chinari village of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Javahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.