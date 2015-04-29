Armenians violated ceasefire 66 times within a day

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 66 times within a day. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.