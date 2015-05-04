Armenians violated ceasefire 62 times within a day

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 62 times within a day. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gaymagli, Kamarli villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region and Alibayli, Kokhanabi, Aghbulag, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region, Vazashen of Ijevan region and Aygepar, Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Giyamaddinli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Alkhanli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.