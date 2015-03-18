Armenians violate ceasefire 50 times within a day

Baku.18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 50 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Javahirli, Shirvanli, Namirli, Kangarli, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.