Armenians violated ceasefire 50 times within a day

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 50 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Ssarijali, Kangarli, Javahirli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.