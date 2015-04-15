Armenians violated ceasefire 37 times within a day

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 37 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.