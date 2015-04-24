Armenians violated ceasefire 36 times within a day

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 36 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Chayli, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Javahirli, Shirvanli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.