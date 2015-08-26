Armenians violate ceasefire 176 times within a day using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 176 times within a day by using 60 and 82-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Kangarli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.