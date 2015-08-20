Armenians violate ceasefire 167 times within a day

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 167 times within a day by using mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in unnamed heights and Gaymagli, Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region, from the positions located in unnamed heights and Paravakar village of Ijevan region, Barekamavan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region were fired on from the positions located in Chinari village of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located in unnamed heights and Jil village of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Giziloba, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Marzili, Shuraabad, Namirli villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.