Armenians violate ceasefire 130 times within a day

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 130 times within a day by using 60 and 82-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region, Kamarli, Gaymagli and Gushchu Ayrim villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Paravakar village and unnamed heights of of Ijevan region, Dovekh, Barekamavan and Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Kokhanabi and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located in Chinari village of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights and Chil village of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Marzili, Garagashli, Kangarli, Namirli, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.