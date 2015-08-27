Armenians violate ceasefire 118 times within a day using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 118 times within a day by using 60-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Chiragli, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Marzili, Shirvanli, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.