Armenians violate ceasefire 112 times throughout the day

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 112 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara village of Gazakh region, in Aghdam and Garalar villages of Tovuz region, in Garaveliler village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Abdinli, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.