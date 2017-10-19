Armenians took hostages even 3-month baby and 104-year-old man in Karabakh war

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "745 of the Azerbaijani citizens, missing during Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were civilians".

Report informs, Esmira Orujova, Chairperson of the "Həsrət Yolu" Public Union for Assistance to Captives and Hostages, said at the conference titled "Protection of the rights of captives, hostages and missing persons during the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the context of international humanitarian law".

Saying that totally 3,868 people went missing during the conflict, E.Orujova stated that 3,123 of them were servicemen, 62 children, 262 women, and 302 elderly persons: "Despite evidences, even witnesses of family members and relatives of the released, rights of 873 persons being violated today and kept at the opposite side so far. 591 of the captives are military, 282 civilians, 29 children, 99 women, 112 elderly people. 553 were killed or died in hostages for various reasons. 448 of them were men, 14 women".

She added that 1,437 people were released from captivity, 351 of which were military and 1,086 civilians. According to E. Orujova, 210 of the released are children and 342 women: "Armenians have grossly violated the articles of the 4th Convention "Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War", they even took 3-month baby and 104-year-old man as hostages and haven't returned so far. After being kept in an unbearable condition, 1,437 people released from captivity live today in moral and psychological tension. Most of them became disabled as a result of tortures against them and have lost their ability to work".