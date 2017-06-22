Armenians shelled Azerbaijani Army positions 52 times using mortars

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 140 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (52 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Mazam, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.