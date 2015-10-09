Armenians sabotage against Azerbaijan prevented in Italy

Baku. 9 October.REPORT.AZ/“Necessary measures taken in advance by the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Italy in order to prevent any participation of fictitious regime, established in the occupied territories of the Azerbaijan Republic by Armenia, with separate corner in the international tourism exhibition held in Rimini, Italy on October 8-10, 2015. Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

According to the information, Armenia, deprived of all opportunities, is limited with demonstration of several brochures related to the fictitious regime formed in the territories of Azerbaijan in the corner of Armenia in the exhibition. “The Embassy continue to contact with Italian Foreign Ministry, as well the companies acting as exhibition organizer on preventing such attempts of Armenia to use the tourism exhibition as political sabotage”.

Azerbaijan MFA declares, Armenia’s attempts to make international tourism exhibition as an object of political sabotage, propaganda of fictitious criminal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and attempts to present them as Armenia’s territory shows again that official Yerevan’s participation in talks is only an imitation”. Main purpose of Armenia is to keep existing status quo based on occupation and aggression, annex occupied territories and prevent solution of the conflict through negotiations by such provocative actions.