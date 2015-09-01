Defense Ministry confirms armenians opened fire at feast tent in Terter: 3 injured - UPDATED

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were injured in Terter region of Azerbaijan as a result of violation of ceasefire by the Armenian armed units.

Report informs, an incident occurred in the village Gapanli located on the frontline of troops.

According to information, Armenians fired at the feast tent where celebrated circumcision of a son of a villager Barat Suleymanov. As a result of gunshot, wounds received sisters Mushkunaz Aliyeva and Medina Tanriverdieva, as well 3-year-old Zahra Alizade.

All three were hospitalized.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry confirmed the information due to the request of Report News Agency.