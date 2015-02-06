Armenians fires on Alibayli, Tovuz region: a resident injured

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ From the evening of February 5, Alibayli village of Tovuz region underwent intensive fire from the territory of Armenia with different caliber weapons during the night. Report informs referring to the official website of Defense Ministry, the enemy targeted not only the positions of our Armed Forces, but also the residents, their houses and other buildings. One of the houses in the village burned as the result of the fire of bullets and it caused considerable damage to personal property. One of the resident was injured.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the civilians and non-military facilities were never the targets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.The enemy should be responsible for the actions committed against civilians. The retaliatory measures of our Armed Forces against the enemy will be more serious, decisive and ruthless.