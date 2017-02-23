Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Army using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 51 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and in nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Alibayli, Aghbulag villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.