Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani army using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 31 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar and Berkaber villages of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Balajafarli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, Aghdam, Alibayli, Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Namirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.