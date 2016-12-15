Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Army using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 33 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region and Mosesgekh village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills and Gaymagli village in Gazakh region and Alibayli village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.