Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Army using large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 36 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and in Aghdam, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Bash Garvand, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.