Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Army using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 43 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Azatamut villages and nameless hills in Ijevan region, Voskevan village in Noyemberyan region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region, Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and nameless hills of Qazakh region and nameless hills of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.