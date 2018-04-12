Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Army using grenade launchers

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 115 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghdam village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Shirvanly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.