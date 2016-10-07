Armenians fired Azerbaijani positions using mortars and large caliber machine guns

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 20 times throughout the day using 60 millimeter mortars and large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan and Dovekh villages of Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region and Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as nameless hills in Tartar and Goranboy regions.