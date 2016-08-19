Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Jabrayil regions.



