 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces using large caliber machine guns

    Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day

    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

    Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Jabrayil regions.


    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi