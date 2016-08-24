Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy and Jabrayil regions.