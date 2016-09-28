 Top
    Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces using large caliber machine guns

    Armenians violated ceasefire 11 times in a day

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 11 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Xojavand region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy region. 

