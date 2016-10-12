Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 22 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberian region and nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli and Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Garagashli village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as nameless hills in Goygol, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jebrail regions.