Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 57 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, Barekamavan village of Noyemberian region and Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills and Gaymagli village of Gazakh region and Aghdam, Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shıkhlar village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.