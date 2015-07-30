Armenians fired home of Shahbaz Guliyev's brother - PHOTO

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces shelled again the village of Gapanli of Terter district, Azerbaijan.

Report informs, last night as a result of violation of ceasefire several shells fell in the house of Natig Guliyev, brother of Shahbaz Guliyev, got a hostage by the Armenians.

Shells damaged the fence and the roof. But no one injured.

In July of last year, when they intended to visit the grave of their parents on the territory of Kalbajar, a Russian citizen, Dilgam Asgarov and an Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage by Armenian armed forces, and Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was killed. His body was taken from the enemy and was buried in Baku."

In the occupied Nagorno Karabakh, Armenians held a "court" for them. "The court" sentences D.Asgarov to life imprisonment, and Sh.Guliyev to 22 years in prison.