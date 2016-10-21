Armenians fired Azerbaijani positions using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 28 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as, nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jebrail regions.