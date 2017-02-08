Armenians fired Azerbaijani Army positions using mortars, machine guns and howitzers

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Defence declares that Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 39 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars, large-caliber machine guns and 122 millimeter howitzers.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Aygepar village of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region, Alibayli village of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.