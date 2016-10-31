Armenians fired Azerbaijani army positions using mortars and grenade launchers

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 45 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars, grenade launchers and large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberian region, nameless hills in Ijevan, Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim village and nameless hills in Gazakh region, Muncuglu village of Tovuz region and nameless hills Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region and Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Jabrail regions.