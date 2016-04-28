 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians fired at settlements of Aghdam and Terter districts using howitzers - OFFICIAL INFORMATION

    Azerbaijani Armed Forces inflicted adequate retaliatory strike only military targets of the enemy

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Since the evening of April 27 to April 28, at 04.00 local time, Armenian armed units fired from 60, 82 and 120-mm mortar shells and 122-mm D-30 howitzers the positions and settlements located on the territory of Agdam and Terter areas.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces have inflicted adequate retaliatory strike only military targets of the enemy.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi