Armenians fired at Azerbaijani positions with mortars and heavy machine guns

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 98 times in various areas of the fronline, using 60 and 82-millimeter mortars and heavy machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the Armenian armed units fired on positions of Azerbaijani armed forces near the village of Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan of Goranboy district, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Terter district, Shuraabad, Yusifjanly, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Garagashli, Javahirli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashagy Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Abdurrahmanly villages of Fizuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district and from nameless heights in Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.