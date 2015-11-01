​Armenians fire Azerbaijani village during the voting

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The voting process continues in Garadaghli village of Tartar region near the contact line at a polling station No. 12 No. 95 Tartar constituency. Report informs, according to information, residents of Gapanli and Garadaghli vote here.

Report was informed by the residents that the polling station was fired by the enemy forces: "But it did not affect our election mood."

12 local observers are monitoring the voting process in the village.