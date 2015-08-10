Armenians fire on Azerbaijani positions using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 105 times within a day by using 60 and 82-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Giziloba, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Marzili, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.